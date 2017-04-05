Enjoy family fun at town theatre

Childhood favourites The Owl and the Pussycat and Christopher Nibble will be brought to life at Hartlepool Town Hall. Theatre.

Christopher Nibble, an inspring tale about a guinea pig determined to save the dandelion from dying out, will be presented by Topsy Turvy Theatre will on Tuesday, April 11 and is suitable for ages two to seven.

Children’s theatre company, Kitchen Zoo, will be presenting their adaption of the classic poem The Owl and the Pussycat on Thursday, April 13 for ages three to seven.

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre urge all families wishing to watch either of the performances to book tickets early inorder to avoid disappointment.

Ticket prices are £6 for adults and £5 for children, with family tickets of up to five people are available for £20, purchased from the theatre or by calling 01429 890000.