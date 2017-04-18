A19 re-opened after driver suffers serious injuries in crash

The A19 has re-opened after a two-vehicle crash which left a driver seriously injured and closed the southbound carriageway for four hours.

The injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious lower limb injuries and his condition is said to be stable following the the two-vehicle collision on the A19, between the A1290 and the A1231.

The crash involved a van and an HGV. Emergency services, including police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 2.10pm.

It is understood the injured man had to be removed from the van and was treated by the Great North Air Ambulance doctor-led trauma team, before being taken to Newcastle RVI hospital by road, with what police described as "potentially life-threatening injuries".

The road was re-opened shortly after 6pm, but there are some residual delays in the area.

