More Brits are gardening than ever before - but many can't tell the difference between flowers and weeds, according to a new poll.

Admittedly, what are classed as weeds can often bear beautiful flowers, while some more mundane plants can spread through a garden and crowd out their more attractive neighbours. So you as lacking in garden gumption as the majority of the 2,000 people surveyed by B&Q? Have a go at our quiz and see how green your fingers are ...