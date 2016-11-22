Flooding: River Wear and Tees warnings still in place

There are dozens of flood warnings still in place across the North East after yesterday's torrential rain.
The Environment Agency issued more than 75 across the UK as the country was lashed with rain for several hours throughout last night. Many of those warnings were for the North East.
The weather is forecast to improve but many of the warnings are still in place, including for the Wear and the Tees.
The River Wear warning states: "There may be flooding to low lying land and roads. The level of the River Wear and the Smallhope Burn has now peaked and river levels are expected to continue falling. Further showers are expected to affect the area on Tuesday, however the rainfall will not be significant and is not expected to cause the rivers to rise again. Our Incident Room is currently open, and we will continue to monitor river levels closely. This message will be updated again if the situation changes. River levels can be viewed on our website."
The Tees warning adds: "Levels on the River Tees are not expected to rise sufficiently and we do not expect to operate Yarm floodgates. We will continue to monitor the situation. The situation is very changeable and difficult to predict. River levels on the Lustrum Beck at Stockton have peaked and are now falling, and levels on the River Tees may rise further overnight however we do not expect to issue any warnings in this area. Current forecasts suggest further showers will fall across the area but these will not impact on river levels significantly."
The warning for the River Tyne has been rescinded.
The full list of flood warnings still in place as of 10am on Tuesday, November 22:
Middlesbrough Becks
Middlesbrough Becks at lower lying parts of Middlesbrough
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Esk at Egton Bridge
River Esk at Lealholm
River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp
River Seven at Sinnington
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
Blackburn Brook Catchment
Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
Coastal Rivers in North Northumberland
Ea Beck Catchment
Ings Beck Catchment including Oakenshaw Beck
Lower River Coquet
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Nidd
Lower River Tees and Estuarine Tributaries
Lower River Wear
Ouseburn and estuarine tributaries
River Aire Upper Catchment
River Calder Lower Catchment
River Calder Upper Catchment
River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck
River Dearne Catchment
River Doe Lea Catchment
River Don Upper Catchment
River Esk
River Foulness and Market Weighton Catchment
River Gaunless
River Leven
River Rede
River Rother Lower Catchment
River Rother Upper Catchment
River Rye
River Sheaf and Porter Brook
River Skerne
River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments
River Wansbeck
River Went Catchment
River Wiske
Rivers Derwent, Team, Don and estuarine tributaries
Rivers Pont and Blyth
Upper River Coquet
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Nidd
Upper River Ouse
Wash Dike catchment
Whiston Brook Catchment
Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck Catchments