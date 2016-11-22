Flooding: River Wear and Tees warnings still in place

There are dozens of flood warnings still in place across the North East after yesterday's torrential rain.

The Environment Agency issued more than 75 across the UK as the country was lashed with rain for several hours throughout last night. Many of those warnings were for the North East.

The weather is forecast to improve but many of the warnings are still in place, including for the Wear and the Tees.

The River Wear warning states: "There may be flooding to low lying land and roads. The level of the River Wear and the Smallhope Burn has now peaked and river levels are expected to continue falling. Further showers are expected to affect the area on Tuesday, however the rainfall will not be significant and is not expected to cause the rivers to rise again. Our Incident Room is currently open, and we will continue to monitor river levels closely. This message will be updated again if the situation changes. River levels can be viewed on our website."

The Tees warning adds: "Levels on the River Tees are not expected to rise sufficiently and we do not expect to operate Yarm floodgates. We will continue to monitor the situation. The situation is very changeable and difficult to predict. River levels on the Lustrum Beck at Stockton have peaked and are now falling, and levels on the River Tees may rise further overnight however we do not expect to issue any warnings in this area. Current forecasts suggest further showers will fall across the area but these will not impact on river levels significantly."

The warning for the River Tyne has been rescinded.

The full list of flood warnings still in place as of 10am on Tuesday, November 22:

Middlesbrough Becks

Middlesbrough Becks at lower lying parts of Middlesbrough

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Esk at Egton Bridge

River Esk at Lealholm

River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp

River Seven at Sinnington

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

Blackburn Brook Catchment

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Coastal Rivers in North Northumberland

Ea Beck Catchment

Ings Beck Catchment including Oakenshaw Beck

Lower River Coquet

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Nidd

Lower River Tees and Estuarine Tributaries

Lower River Wear

Ouseburn and estuarine tributaries

River Aire Upper Catchment

River Calder Lower Catchment

River Calder Upper Catchment

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck

River Dearne Catchment

River Doe Lea Catchment

River Don Upper Catchment

River Esk

River Foulness and Market Weighton Catchment

River Gaunless

River Leven

River Rede

River Rother Lower Catchment

River Rother Upper Catchment

River Rye

River Sheaf and Porter Brook

River Skerne

River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments

River Wansbeck

River Went Catchment

River Wiske

Rivers Derwent, Team, Don and estuarine tributaries

Rivers Pont and Blyth

Upper River Coquet

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Nidd

Upper River Ouse

Wash Dike catchment

Whiston Brook Catchment

Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck Catchments