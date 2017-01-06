Funding is blooming great news for Easington Colliery

A County Durham business has dug deep to help out a local community group.

Easington Colliery in Bloom recently applied for a ‘Quick Fix Fund’ from East Durham Homes for its ‘Soil-ution to Everyone’s Problem’ – a programme that provides high quality top soil to aid local groups’ planting schemes in the area.

And the bloom group now has a central resource of soil to improve the growth of planters, troughs and raised beds across Easington Village and Colliery thanks to an award of £364.

Peter Eldrett, East Durham Homes’ customer involvement manager, said: “Our Quick Fix Fund offers grants of up to £500 to groups whose work benefits local communities overall.

“We are delighted to help and look forward to seeing our estates’ gardens blossom in next year.”

Community groups seeking information about applying for funding, call East Durham Homes on 0800 032 00835.