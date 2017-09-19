Hartlepool lifeboat search for missing person

The Hartlepool lifeboat was called to search for a missing person.

The Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew were called at 10.55pm last night to search for a missing person in area near Hartlepool Marina's entrance.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 11.10pm, but was stood down shortly afterwards by Humber Coastguard following reports that the missing person had been found.

After returning to the Ferry Road lifeboat station, the boat was made ready for service by 11.25pm.