Tomorrow is National Wetnose Day - here's how you can help ...

Who doesn't love taking a daft photograph? It is the age of the selfie after all ...

So tomorrow, on National Wetnose Day, Wetnose Animal Aid is urging you to "wear a nose and give us a pose" to do your bit for sick and vulnerable animals.

Set up in 2000 by Andrea and Gavin Gamby-Boulgerur, Wetnose Animal Aid has been working hard to raise money for animal shelters across the UK.

Now's your chance to join in and help our furry, feathered and finned friends.

The initiative has also gained the support of a number of famous faces, including Ben Fogle, Amanda Holden and Ricky Gervais.

Comedian Paul O'Grady added: "I think this Wetnose Day event is a terrific idea and long overdue, you know what I think of animals and this would go a long way to helping many smaller centres who need more support, yes count me in."

Six ways you can support National Wetnose Day 2016

Pose with a Nose! Buy a Wetnose and wear it with pride all day or a wristband. Black foam noses are available to buy from www.wetnoseanimalaid.com at £5 each. Share your photos with Wetnose Animal Aid on Twitter @WetnoseAnimal #posewithanose and Facebook - Wetnose Animal Aid and Wetnose Day

Gather your doggie friends and head out for a sponsored dog walk in the park.

Will you be supporting Wetnose Day?

Host a doggy party with raffle prizes and doggie hampers.

Cake sale - bake some animal-inspired treats … dog biscuits anyone?

Donate unwanted items such as DVDs, clothing, books, toys and games to the Wetnose Animal Aid shop in Hungate, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 9TB.