Volunteers urged to help clean up Durham Heritage Coast

Volunteers are being urged to come forward for a littler pick in the area tomorrow.

Durham Heritage Coast has organised the event and it is being supported by members of the newly-formed Crimdon Heritage Group.

Anyone wishing to take part should meet by the warden’s hut near Pony World from 1.30pm.

Coralie Niven, from Durham Heritage Coast, said: “People can come down for as little or as long a time as they like.

Everybody is welcome, children and adults alike. we will provide the equipment, they just need to make sure they are dressed appropriately.”

The litter pick is aimed at preparing the area for the return of some annual visitors.

“We will start by litter picking around the little tern colony,” said Coralie.

“They are due back soon and the perimeter fencing that protects the nest site goes up next week.”

She is delighted to have backing from the new local heritage group.

“Litter is an ongoing problem and getting the community involved is something I am really interested in,” she said.

“It is great that we are able to get local people working together.”

Barbara Wilkinson, from the heritage group, is hoping for a good turn-out from residents.

“I go down there a lot and I hate the fact that weh n I do, I see litter lying around,” she said.

“There is a big problem with rubbish, glass bottles, dog poo bags and dirty nappies.

“If you go out for the day, you wouldn’t leave your dog or your baby behind – why leave dog poo and nappies?

“People are just dumping their rubbish anywhere.

“Hopefully, we will get a good response from members of our group tomorrow. I will be there, my daughter will be there, my grandson will be there and so will some of my friends.

“I just hope we get a good turn-out.”