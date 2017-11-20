Ethan’s memory to help save other lives as family remember ‘happiest, cheekiest kid’

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died when he was knocked down are backing a charity in the hope others will not go through the suffering they have faced.

Jesmond Gardens Primary pupil Ethan Owens died eight days after the collision in Marina Way in February.

Driver Zoe Bennison, 26, of Hylton Close, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving at Teesside Crown Court.

Last month she was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for two years.

Now, as Ethan’s loved ones continue to come to terms with their loss, they are fundraising for road safety charity Brake.

Steph Knight is a cousin of Ethan’s father Paul and is among family members planning the entertainment night.

It will be held at the Tech Rugby Club in Throston Grange Lane on Friday, with the room to be decorated with photos of Ethan in the month he would have celebrated his 10th birthday.

Steph 31, who is a sister at the University Hospital of North Tees, said: “We want to get people together to remember Ethan and share their memories of him because he was the happiest and cheekiest kid you could ever meet. Everyone who met him couldn’t help but fall in love with him.

“We really want to get behind Brake and give something back, but also get people to think and raise awareness.

“We wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same thing, because it’s had such a massive impact.”

Admission on Friday is £3, with doors open from 7pm.

A Christmas fair and other events are in the pipeline.