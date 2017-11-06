Event to find thousands of hidden Hartlepool carers

An event this week aims to find and offer support to some of the thousands of hidden carers in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Carers is holding an information event titled Caring Together bringing together a host of organisations all under one roof.

According to a census for the town there are some 10,000 people in the town who care for a family member or loved on.

Christine Fewster, Hartlepool Carers operations manager, said: “There are approximately 850 carers registered with us and about 450 with 1 Hart 1 Mind 1 Future which I am also part of.

“We are aware of census figures which says there are 10,000 carers in Hartlepool.

“We really need to find out where they are and how we can help them.”

The information day takes place on Wednesday, November 8, at the Centre for Independent Living, in Burbank Street, between 9.30am and 1pm.

Christine added: “We have got 30 stall holders coming along from everything from education and social care to health and the voluntary and community sector.

“They are all relevant for carers so they can come along get more information and find out what their rights are.

“People don’t need to come along for the whole session, they can just drop in anytime.”

Information will also be available for all age ranges and there is no need to book.

Light refreshments will be provided and there will be free parking.

Hartlepool Carers held a similar informal information event at their base in Lowthian Road in June that was well attended by a variety of professionals.

Organisations included Citizens Advice Hartlepool, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Trading Standards, West View Resource Centre, and Salaam Centre.

National charity Carers UK says the value of care provided by people is worth £132 billion to the UK economy – almost the same as the NHS budget.

For more details about Caring Together call Hartlepool Carers on (01429) 283095.