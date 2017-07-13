Events taking place across the region in Bradley Lowery's memory

If you want to join in paying your respects to little Bradley Lowery tomorrow, there are plenty of events going on for you to attend.

The six-year-old, who lost his life to neuroblastoma last week, will be laid to rest in Blackhall tomorrow.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Bradley, who was an avid Sunderland fan, is being asked to represent 'cancer has no colours' by wearing their football top, or club colours.

There are also a range of events taking place across the North East if people are unable to go to the funeral.

*People are invited to meet at the Stadium of Light while the service is ongoing, with a balloon release at noon. The event has been organised by Sunderland mum Tina Brannigan, 21, from Pallion.

*The Harvester, in Ryhope Road, Sunderland, is holding a coffee morning for the foundation from 10am tomorrow.

*A vigil will be held at Monument in Newcastle from 11am tomorrow, with a minute’s applause planned.

*A family fun day will be held in Bradley’s name by Door2Door Gifts and Decor at Silksworth Community Association, in Tunstall Village Road, on Sunday from noon until 3pm, with a balloon release at its close.

*Turn Blackhall to Blue will be at Blackhall Cricket Club in Blackhall Colliery’s Welfare Park on Saturday, July 22. It will begin at 5pm, with people asked to wear blue and invited to take balloons, lanterns or bubbles and an A4 image of a superhero. It is been suggested blue ribbons and flags are tied up around the village.

*A balloon release will be held at Ryhope Cricket Club, in Ryhope Street South, at 5pm on Sunday, July 23. Doors will open at 4pm, with a sale of balloons, with money raised to go to the foundation. The event has been planned by Cameron Finn, 16, after he was touched by Bradley’s battle against cancer and saw people wanted a way of showing their support.

*People are urged to celebrate Bradley's life with a minute's applause at 11.10 tomorrow. Sun FM will be collecting funds in the Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, between 11am and 12 on the day, with proceeds going to the charity set up in Bradley's name.

*Xercise4Less, on Wayfayer Road, Sunderland, want to show its support for Bradley Lowery and his family so this Friday it will be opening its doors to the public, encouraging people to wear football shirts to the gym and attempting to raise as much money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

*Numerous schools and workplaces across the North East will also be wearing their football shirts and raising money.

*Staff at the Tesco Extra at Newcastle Road, Sunderland, will be wearing their football tops and carrying out their own collection. There is also a book of condolence for people to sign.

If you're holding an event for Bradley Lowery tomorrow, share the details and your pictures with us on social media.