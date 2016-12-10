Everton fans get behind Bradley Lowery

A flag bearing Bradley Lowery's name has been showcased at a football match taking place hundreds of miles away from his home town.

Fans of Everton Foootball Club travelled to Vicarage Road where their team faced Watford.

Bradley Lowery who has touched the hearts of football fans across the country

During the match they displayed a flag featuring the youngster's name and the badges of both Everton and Sunderland - Bradley's home team.

It was just one of a number of games where support was shown for Bradley.

The gesture from the Everton fans comes within days of his mum Gemma breaking the news Bradley will lose his fight against cancer neuroblastoma.

The youngster has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year after consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.



On Wednesday Bradley will take centre stage at the Stadium of Light where he will be the club's mascot for the game against Chelsea.

It will be the second time the five-year-old will have been given the chance to share the pitch with his footballing heroes.

He was a mascot for his beloved team back in September for their game against Everton which saw thousands of fans chant "There's only one Bradley Lowery" in support of his brave fight.