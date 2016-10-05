Everton FC continues to support battling Bradley Lowery's cancer fight

Just weeks after Everton's £200,000 donation to cancer-stricken youngster Bradley Lowery, the club has once again pledged to raise further funds for his treatment.

In a bid to raise even more for the five-year-old who is battling neuroblastoma, the club have been auctioning each of the shirts worn by the Everton players in their 3-0 victory match at the Stadium of Light last month.

So far, the auction of the match-worn shirts has raised a further £3,500 towards the Blackhall youngster's pioneering treatment in America.

The little fighter, who Sunderland mascot at the game, touched the hearts of fans on both teams.

Now Everton midfielder Gareth Barry is urging fans of all clubs to keep supporting the fundraising campaign for Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery and bid for one of the shirts.

“We found out about Bradley before the game - he was around the tunnel and the changing rooms,” Gareth said.

“It was fantastic to meet him and when we found out the club had made a massive donation, it really put a smile on all our faces.

“The more money that go towards helping Bradley, the better.

"It’s all going to go towards a great cause.”

Everton has already pledged a donation of £200,000 to help get Bradley the life-saving treatment he needs and sales of the signed match-worn shirts have been boosting that total with the fund also aiming to help other children.

Gareth’s was one of the shirts that was snapped up in the first batch of sales, along with those of Romelu Lukaku, Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Williams and Gerard Deulofeu.

Shirts worn and signed by captain Phil Jagielka, Kevin Mirallas and Seamus Coleman are in the second batch of sales, which is currently up for auction.

The auctions end at various times next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

“You are getting one of the lads’ shirts - it’s match-worn and the money is going to a fantastic cause,” added Gareth.

“It’s going to help out a young boy that has had some bad news in his life.”

To place a bid visit: http://www.evertonfc.com/content/fans/everton-ebay