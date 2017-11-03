Everything you need to know about Hartlepool’s Fireworks Spectacular

Excitement is building ahead of Sunday’s annual Hartlepool Fireworks Spectacular which is set to be an action-packed evening of fun for the whole family.

The free event will take place on Seaton Carew seafront, near to the South Shelter/clock tower area, starting at 4pm with the funfair.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, this year’s theme is magic.

The event will feature entertainment including music acts kicking off at 5pm, with the display starting at 6.30pm.

The Front at Seaton Carew will be closed to traffic from the junction with Elizabeth Way to the junction with station from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

To ease congestion, vehicles will also not be permitted to turn into Station Lane from The Front after the event.

Coun Kevin Cranney, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The annual fireworks spectacular is one of the town’s biggest events and we are expecting it to be as popular as ever.

“We are anticipating a huge turnout and we hope that people have a thoroughly enjoyable time.”

Visitors to the event are also being asked not to try to set off their own fireworks on the beach as it isn’t safe to do so.

Further details of the event can be found at: www.hartlepool.gov.uk/fireworks