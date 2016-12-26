Ex-Coronation Street star loves casting spells in Hartlepool pantomime

He’s swapped the cobbles of Weatherfield to tread the boards of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre - but panto star Terence Maynard is loving entertaining audiences as usual.

The former Coronation Street star is currently playing the evil Abanazar in Aladdin, the first pantomime to run in the town for many a year.

The cast of the Elite Pantomimes production of Aladdin performed at the Town Hall theatre between the 14th and 28th of December. Picture by FRANK REID

But the change is nothing new for Terence, who is no stranger to the role and casting spells on Aladdin and Jasmine.

“I did Aladdin last year at Sunderland Empire after I’d left Coronation Street and although it’s a different production to this I really enjoyed that too,” said Terence.

“It’s a family show but there’s plenty for adults to join in with and laugh at as well as the kids, so there’s something for everyone.”

It’s not only the streets of Weatherfield that Terence is known for however, with him playing notable roles in Sky One’s fictional football drama Dream Team, as player-manager Stuart Naysmith, and BBC comedy drama Roger Roger.

“There are so many Dream Team fans out there and I think for a lot of people we felt like a real football team,” added Terence, who says he still keeps in touch with soap pals such as Bruno Langley (Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street).

“I still get stopped in the street with people shouting “Stuart Naysmith, legend!” which is nice to hear.

“Obviously TV is what you are more known for when you’re in programmes like that and Coronation Street, but I’ve done stage acting for years and years now.

“And hopefully with this pantomime, more people from Hartlepool will be more aware of the great theatre that they’ve got here.

“It’s not just the Town Hall, it’s the Town Hall Theatre and it’s a really nice venue.”

Aladdin runs at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre until Wednesday.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for children, with a family ticket for two adults and two children £47.