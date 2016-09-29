Ex-head’s 13-mile run for charity

A former secondary school headteacher found it was 13th time lucky as he completed his latest Great North Run.

Former English Martyrs School headteacher Joe Hughes, who is now director of the diocesan department for education in Hexham and Newcastle, took part in the run for the Catholic charity CAFOD, cpmpleting his 13th Great North Run since 1982.

Joe, who is also a spokesman for the Catholic Association of Teachers, Schools and Colleges, has strong connection with the charity and one of his former students, Clare Dixon, became the head of CAFOD’s Latin America and Caribbean team.

He said: “Individual connections to CAFOD have always been there, which is why it is fitting to run the Great North Run for them this year.

“Supporting 159 schools in the diocese is a very rewarding task and I thoroughly enjoy dedicating my time to it. Running has become a welcoming parallel alongside my role, acting as a form of meditation where I don’t have to think about what I am doing or where I am going. Being able to do this while raising money for CAFOD is highly gratifying.” Joe has already raised £165 for the charity and hopes to reach £275 by the end of the year.

Jeremy Cain, a former colleague of Joe’s and CAFOD’s representative in Hexham and Newcastle, said: “We’re really grateful for his support, not just for the running but for his encouragement with our schools work - he’s recently helped us start up a Young Leaders project in many of our secondary schools which we hope will fire up young people in our work for global justice.”