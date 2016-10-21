Extra police on duty as Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans travel to London

Black Cats fans are being warned drunken behaviour on trains will not be tolerated as both Sunderland and Middlesbrough head for the Capital tomorrow.

David Moyes’ men take on West Ham in their first ever visit to the new London Stadium, while the Teessiders travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

Part of Sunderland's travelling support at Stoke last weekend.

And with both games kicking off at 3pm, British Transport Police are expecting services to and from the region to be especially busy.

British Transport Police football co-ordination officer PC Wayne Mitchell said: “Trains and stations are expected to be busy on Saturday as Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans head down to London.

“We are working closely with officers from Northumbria and Cleveland police and we will have extra officers at stations, and on board trains alongside travelling fans to answer any questions passengers may have, as well as ensuring everyone travels to and from the game safely.

“Please be aware alcohol will not be allowed on board any services travelling between London Kings Cross and Newcastle on Saturday.

“We want everyone to have a great day but would like to remind people that trains are not extensions of bars or the football terraces, they are used by everyone including families, young people and the elderly.

“We are asking that people watch their behaviour when around other passengers. You will not be allowed to travel if you are drunk, intoxicated and displaying intimidating behaviour to others.

“Officers will be tweeting the latest travel information and updates from @BTPFootball.”

Grand Central has also increased the number of dry trains this weekend.

As well as the usual alcohol bans on the 6.42pm and 9.01pm services from York to Sunderland, drinking will not be permitted on the 06.43am and 8.30am services from Sunderland to Kings Cross, the 8.50am Eaglescliffe to London Kings Cross and the 6.21pm and 711pm services from Kings Cross to Sunderland.

The company has put a statement on its website to say the ban applies from all calling points.