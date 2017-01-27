Families come together to show support for inspirational Bradley Lowery

Families are set to come together to show their support for inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery.

A fundraising event is taking place at Edenwell Equestrian Centre, in Castle Eden, from 7.30pm tomorrow.

Bradley Lowery meets Mickey Mouse on his dream Disneyland trip.

Organisers have already raised about £600 for Blackhall five-year-old Bradley, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma.

They are hoping tomorrow’s event, which will include bouncy castles, face painting and rodeo bulls, will push that beyond £1,000.

Gordon Grey, of car enthusiast group ZFG, said: “We were approached by the main charity organiser – Andrew Ryder of Modification Central – for help with the fundraiser, so we jumped at the chance.

“We’ve gathered prizes from our sponsors and are doing bonus ball competitions and raffles, with prizes ranging from custom stickers to custom Bradley hoodies, wheel alignments and vehicle wrapping. Every penny taken is for Bradley, and the Edenwell Equestrian Centre also invited us in with open arms, allowing us use of the centre.

“On the night there will be another stack of prizes to raffle off, ice bucket challenges, Bradley sticker sales and donation buckets.”

It comes as Bradley’s mum Gemma paid tribute to Make-A-Wish UK, which granted the youngster’s wish to go to Disneyland Paris with his family.

She said: “It’s the whole family that go through it when a child is diagnosed with a serious illness and his older brother has had to go through so much heartache, so it’s fantastic that with Make-A-Wish wishes include siblings.

“Bradley loved the characters and the rides and stopping in the hotel. We took lots of photos and videos and we want to say a massive thank you to Make-A-Wish for helping us make memories that we’ll treasure forever.”