Families flock to Hartlepool Carnival for weekend of fun

Families turned out in their droves over the weekend to enjoy the fun of the carnival.

There were dozens of rides and activities for people of all ages to take part in and Saturday and Sunday saw people flock to the Town Moor on the Headland for the entertainment.

All the fun of the fair at the Hartlepool Carnival Murphy's Funfair,on the Town Moor, Hartlepool, Headland on Sunday.

The annual Murphy’s Fun Fair, which opened last week, has always proved to be popular and once again is a major attraction.

Organised by Murphy’s Fun Fair and the Hartlepool Carnival Committee, this year saw a new ride, the 2Extreme Capriola, added to the mix.

Visitors also enjoyed the Headland table top sale on Saturday, as part of the fun.

The Headland Carnival events will be running throughout this week, including competitions for the community such as best dressed house, business and garden and crowning the carnival prince and princess.

The Carnival Day itself will be on Saturday, August 12, where there will be a range of events, including the parade and the Nutty Slack race.

Entry forms are also available from CMB Fruitiers, McColls and Victoria Arms at the Headland.

A Hartlepool Carnival Committee spokesman, said: “We can’t thank our wonderful team of volunteers enough, we are so grateful to all of them.”

Visit www.facebook.com/HartlepoolCarnival.

Laina Violet Hooper enjoying one of the fair rides.

George Gascoigne and Henley Latcham both aged 4 enjoying the fair

Hartlepool Carnival Murphy's Funfair

Kateleigh Conway (9) and friend Isabella Stevens (9) before their trip on the ghost ride.