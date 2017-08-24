Families set to be blown away by dinosaurs at Billingham show

Youngsters are in for a roaring good time at a dinosaur show.

The new show called Dinosaur World will is set to blow audiences away with its impressive host of interactive dinosaur models.

Dinosaur World will be visiting the Billingham Forum Theatre. Photo by Robert Day.

The show takes place at the Forum Theatre, Billingham, on Saturday, September 2, at 1.30pm and 4.30pm and Sunday September 3 at 11am.

Suitable for children aged three plus, Dinosaur World will tell the story of a group of explorers who discover a prehistoric world full of dinosaurs.

During the performance families will be able to meet a host of impressive creatures, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus.

Forum Theatre manager Derek Cooper said the show will be an end of summer holiday treat for children.

He said: “The show tells the story of some explorers who are going across uncharted territories and discover a prehistoric world that hasn’t been spotted - here they discover the dinosaurs.

“It is aimed at younger children and at the end of the show kids will be able to go up on stage and get a closer look at the dinosaurs.

“It will be a nice weekend treat before the kids go back to school on the Monday. “It will be a load of fun and the dinosaurs are really impressive.”

Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked by visiting: www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

