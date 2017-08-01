Families show support for furry friends at PDSA fun day

Have your say

Families came together to show support for a veterinary charity as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

A family fun day was held at Horden Catholic Club, on South Terrace, by the Peterlee branch of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA).

This has been a learning curve for us, because it’s the first time we’ve organised something so big Michelle Baker

Organisers were left disappointed by the turnout, which was low despite advertisements in the area and several posts on social media.

However, vital funds were still raised.

Michelle Baker, the manager of the branch, said: “Unfortunately, the turnout wasn’t as good as we were hoping for.

“It was much lower than we expected.

“We’ll look at ways to try and ensure that is better in the future, and perhaps advertise more.

“I’d like to thank everyone who did come along and thank all those who made kind donations.

“This has been a learning curve for us, because it’s the first time we’ve organised something so big.”

The main organisers of the event were the branch’s other two managers, Susan Curry and Tracy Paling.

The event was mainly aimed at children, with a bouncy castle, face painting, games, music, tombolas, raffle and a cake stall in place.

Michelle added: “We aimed it towards children because there’s so little for them to do at this time of year.

“When the school term ends, it seems like everything stops and there’s nothing for them to do.

“That’s why we aimed it at them, because we wanted to include them more.”

The PDSA was founded in 1917 to provide care for sick and injured animals of the poor.

Michelle feels the charity is still as vital as ever, particularly in the Peterlee area.

She said: “It’s a necessity, especially in the area we live, with high unemployment figures and low incomes.

“We’d like to hope that we’ll get more support at future events.”