Family and friends of former Pools star swing into action for good cause

A golf day in memory of a former Hartlepool United player certainly went with a swing.

Family and friends of Norman Oakley, who was a goalkeeper for Pools in the late 1950s to mid 1960s, teed off at Castle Eden Golf Club.

Goalkeeper Norman Oakley pictured as a player.

The friendly competition, which also included an auction in the club house on the night, is expected to have raised more than £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Norman died in December aged 77 after suffering with the disease for several years.

Graham Hind, whose late mum Jean was Norman’s cousin, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day from the weather through to the course and facilities.

“There was a really good response and the turnout was superb.”

Graham explained how Norman’s family had talked about doing a fundraiser for Parkinson’s Disease for a number of years before Norman’s sad death.

He added: “We wanted to put some money back with a charity for Parkinson’s that Norman suffered from for a number of years and golf was an obvious choice.

“It brought together many of the family and friends that he touched over a lot of years and gave us the chance to all get together.

“It was a nice way to honour him and raise some money for charity.”

Norman’s sons Terry, Colin and Keith played and daughter Janet was also involved in the organising.

His widow Margaret presented a trophy to the winning team.

Norman made 193 appearances for Hartlepool during his six years with the club from 1958 and was their number one goalkeeper for much of his time at The Vic.