Family and friends of tragic Hartlepool fisherman cycle 150 miles in his memory

Have your say

Family and friends of tragic Hartlepool fisherman Lee Renney rode across the finishing line after completing a 150-mile coast to coast cycle in his memory.

A crowd of supporters welcomed the exhausted cyclists home yesterday evening.

Supporters worse special t-shirts with Lee's photo on the back for the Coast to Coast challenge.

Among the five exhausted riders were Lee’s dad Mick Renney, 54, and brother Michael Renney, 32.

They were joined by Lee’s cousin Brett Ramshaw, and friends Kayleigh McKenzie and Lee Cope.

The team set off from Whitehaven in Cumbria on Friday morning and dipped their wheels in the sea on Hartlepool’s Fish Sands yesterday afternoon.

Lee died aged just 22, last September in a fishing tragedy just off Hartlepool after he was pulled overboard.

Lee Renney's dad Mick and brother Michael as they crossed the finishing line.

His dad Mick came up with the idea of a coast to coast bike ride to raise money for The Fishermen’s Mission which has provided support and pastoral care to Lee’s family.

Mick said: “It was hard but we achieved it. The mission has supported the family through Lee’s death and I wanted to do something back for them.”

Superintendent Peter Dade, mission area officer for North Shields, said: “It has been a tremendous weekend.

“It is not the easiest thing to get on a bike and cycle 150 miles, but they have done it.

Mick and Michael Renney at the end of the Cosat 2 to Coast bike ride in memory of fisherman Lee Renney.

“They are a lovely family and they have all got fishing connections.”