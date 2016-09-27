Family fitness programme gets £20,000 funding extension

A fitness initiative in East Durham has proved so successful, funding of £20,000 has been secured to allow it to continue until 2018.

The My Sporting Chance programme has been run through the New Family Fitness Initiative, which has worked with more than 200 participants.

Youngsters taking part in the My Sporting Chance initiative.

Families have made substantial improvements in their fitness and health indicators on completion of each eight-week long course.

My Sporting Chance is delivered by Durham County Council physical activity officer Chris Elliott, NHS health visitor Lisa Walvin and NHS health trainer Alex Birbeck.

One parent said: “I would certainly recommend the My Sporting Chance initiative.

“I have a new outlook on life and I feel healthier and happier. The children can’t wait to attend the graduate sessions.”

Each eight-week initiative provides fitness testing and health screening along with fun innovative physical activity sessions for parents and young people aged six to 13.

The coaches along with local sport club coaches will help inspire and motivate participants throughout the eight weeks.

Families who have completed the course have gone on to achieve goals they never thought possible.

My Sporting Chance is free and caters for all abilities. If anyone knows a family who would like to be fitter healthier and happier, then they can get in touch by emailing chris.elliott@durham.gov.uk or calling 07786 026925.