Family have lucky escape as car ploughs into wall at their home

Residents say someone could easily have been killed by a car which smashed into the wall of a house and overturned.

The car collided with the wall of a home in Masefield Road sending the whole front wall and two wooden gates flying.

Car on its side after crashing into wall of a house in Masefield Road

Paul Odwyer and Jennifer Brown, who live in the house with their two children, said it was amazing no-one was killed or seriously hurt because the street is always full of people and it happened at 12.25pm when parents were taking their children to nursery.

The pair had left the home, which is on the corner of Thackeray Road, just 10 minutes earlier to take their three-year-old son, Oscar, to nursery at Sacred Heart Primary School, before going back to work.

Paul, 30, a maintenance worker, said: “It was quite a shock turning up and seeing something like this at your house.

“I am just so relieved no-one was hurt. My son plays outside in the garden a lot and climbs on that wall.”

I am just so relieved no-one was hurt Paul Odwyer

Jennifer, said the first she knew about the incident was a message from her daughter, Sophie Goy, 15, who was at school when she saw a video of her home which someone had put on social media.

The 37-year-old nursery nurse said: “I was walking down the road and heard all the police and fire crews going around, but I had no idea it was my house they were heading to.

“Then I got a video sent to me from Sophie, showing what had happened.”

Although the wall has been completely demolished, the couple are just thanking their lucky stars no-one was injured.

Paul Odwyer and Jennifer Brown outside their home where the car smashed into the wall.

Jennifer, said: “It could have been a lot worse, so we are thankful it wasn’t.”

Police have issued an appeal for information to the crash on Tuesday, in which three people are believed to have fled the scene.

Jennifer said: “From what neighbours have said two of them got out of the car straight away and ran off, but a third lad was stuck in the car with an injured hand.

“Apparently people helped to free him from the car and he ran off as well.”

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “They appear to have left the scene and ran off towards Brierton Lane.

“We would appeal for anybody that saw who was in the vehicle to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.