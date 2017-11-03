Family's heartache after grandmother killed in collision with coach on A19 slip road

A family have spoken of their heartache after a much-loved grandmother was killed after a collision with a coach on an A19 slip road.

Parminder Dhinsa, 56, from Peterlee, was fatally injured when a passenger-less coach collided with her black Vauxhall Corsa in January.

Today, Paul Edward Miller, 28, of Keswick Road, Peterlee, was sentenced to a 12 month community order and 60 hours unpaid work, as well as a 12 month disqualification, after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to pay £625 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The incident took place on the A1018 slip road on the northbound side of the A19, near Seaham.

Parminder was a mother to Jaspreet, 35, and Steven, 30, and a grandmother-of-two.

Her husband, Lakhvir Singh Dhinsa, who runs the family-owned off licence in Wheatley Hill and a fish and chip shop in Trimdon Station, said: "Parminder’s death absolutely devastated the family.

"We still have not come to terms with the fact that she is no longer with us.

“She was a pivotal member of the family, it is just so upsetting that she will not see our grandchildren grow up.

“Although today’s verdict brings us some relief that justice has been served, the cold fact is nothing will ever bring Parminder back and that is just heartbreaking.”

Lakhvir instructed fatal accident specialist Solicitors at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the crash and support the family through the criminal proceedings.

Maria Harvey, the serious injury specialist at Irwin Mitchell representing Parminder’s family, said: “Parminder’s death was extremely tragic and has been felt by a lot of people as she was well known in her community.

“As this case shows, the consequences of careless driving can be fatal and devastating.

"We will continue to work with Lakhvir and the family to ensure they receive the support they need.”

Parminder received emergency surgery at the scene, but later died of her injuries.