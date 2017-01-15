Fans agree it was time for Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett to go

Hartlepool United supporters say the manager leaving the club was the right decision.

Hartlepool United’s announcement that Craig Hignett was parting ways with the club didn’t come as too much of a surprise for some disappointed supporters.

Craig Hignett.

The manager has left the club after a poor run of results.

Hartlepool registered just one shot on target when they were defeated by 1-0 at Crawley and as a result Hignett is said to have left by mutual consent after 11 months at the club.

Phil Dunn, a board member for the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust said he agreed that it was time for the manager to go.

He described the outgoing manager as a ‘good bloke’ but said he believes he could not turn around Pools’ demise going back to the start of the decade.

He was unable to stop the rot which has been going on for the last seven seasons Phil Dunn

He told the Mail: “It is a real shame because he is a good bloke. He’s very approachable, a nice man.

“But, sadly he has been unable to stop the rot which has been going on for the last seven seasons.

“I firmly believe he had to go. I was at the Crawley match and the performance on the pitch was abysmal.”

Phil said he hopes the rumours of Dave Jones taking over as manager come to fruition.

He said: “I hope it is true because in my opinion we need an experienced manager, who knows how to get the best out of our players.

“The squad of players we have now is not the worst we have seen by a long chalk.

“We just need someone to come in and get the best out of them.”

His views were echoed by Pauline McSweenie, secretary of Hartlepool United Supporters’ Association.

She told the Mail: “He had to go after Saturday’s game, it was appalling, they never had a shot on target.

“The club has to come first.

“It is not nice to see anyone go, but this club is going down at the moment and he was taking us down.”

She said the club needs a manager with more experience.

Pools chairman Gary Coxall said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Craig for all of his efforts.

“He has given everything for the club during his time in charge and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

“The search for a new manager will begin immediately and it won’t be a long, drawn-out process – we want to get the right man appointed as quickly as possible.”

Club chiefs say Sam Collins has been placed in temporary charge of the first team.