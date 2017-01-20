Fans give their support to Pools’ new manager

Hartlepool United supporters are giving their backing to the club’s latest addition.

Dave Jones has been appointed to take over as the new manager at Victoria Park and fans are hoping it is a sign of good times to come.

Victoria Park, the home of Hartlepool United Football Club.

Pauline McSweenie, secretary of Hartlepool United Supporters’ Association, has welcomed the appointment of Jones.

She said: “It is a good appointment. We needed some fresh blood and we needed someone with experience.

“He has a lot of experience at the levels we need an I would think he has quite a few contacts in the game, which could be good for us.”

Pauline said this news will have lifted the spirits of fans after the recent matches, especially when the club was beaten 1-0 at Crawley.

She said: “It was about as low as it gets. Four hundred plus Pools fans and not even a shot on target. It was disgraceful and there is no excuse for that.

“It is the manager’s job to motivate the team.”

Pauline said she hopes the new manager will bring a much-needed boost, adding: “It couldn’t be any worse.”

Phil Dunn, a board member for the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust said he too is pleased with the signing of the new manager and hopeful for the future.

He said: “All in all I think it is a good appointment. He has got experience, which is more than the last manager had, so he will be able to get the best out of the players we have got.

“There is nothing wrong with the squad we have got and a good manager should be able to get that extra 10% out of them that is required.”

Phil said hopefully this will be the start of a good turnaround of fortunes for the club.

He said: “Let’s see us climb the tables. There’s nothing worse than seeing your club struggling against religation year after year.”

Dave Jones was handed the reins at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, this week, taking over from recently-sacked Craig Hignett.

And, the 60-year-old has already named his number two in former Wolves and Cardiff City midfielder Kevin Cooper, who will join the club as assistant manager.

The former Stockport County, Southampton, Cardiff, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday manager will officially take up the reins on Monday.

He said: “They (the owners) sold the project to me and I hope it’s an exciting time, it’s a club that wants to go places. My priority is to make sure the club grows and it grows pretty quickly.”