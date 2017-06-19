Fans rally round TV star Ant after he checks into rehab to deal with booze and drugs problem

Fans have sent TV star Ant McPartlin a host of good luck messages after he revealed he's going into rehab to deal with depression and drug and alcohol problems.

The41-year-old, who is one half of Geordie presenting duo Ant and Dec, said he wanted to speak out about his issues in order to help others.

The Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-host, 41, is expected to remain in a facility for up to two months.

Readers were quick to send him their good wishes as he battles to recover from his problems.

Marjorie Hollywood said: "Don't you be sorry Ant, just get yourself right, that's all we need xxx."

Patsy Clyde Crammen: "He's not the first so won't be the last, hope he gets sorted, nobody's perfect."

Donna Mekins: "He's got nothing to be sorry for, it's prescription drugs, could happen to any one of us, get well soon xx."

Kathy Jones: "He's only human like the rest of us, hope all goes well."

Carol Gash: "Don't worry what people think. You are not letting anyone down. Sending lots of well wishes. Hope you feeling better soon."

Susan Davison: "We all have our problems mate - just yours are very public. Good luck and get well soon x."

Graham Marchant: "Hasn't let anybody down in my eyes, get well soon."

Michelle Hiscock: "Get well soon Ant, hope you have a speedy recovery xx."

John Mcdonald: "Good luck pal, we are with you."

Eileen Ferguson: "Get well soon Ant, and don't apologise for being ill."

Sally Fletcher: "Illness doesn't differentiate between the rich and poor, he is a human being - just hope he gets the help he needs and recovers fully x."

Vanessa Raper: "Hey, no need for sorry! This can hit anyone. So tough, but so strong to admit it. We are all behind you. Still our number one Geordie. Keep fighting and get well soon xx."

Susan Walton: "Get well soon Ant, you don't have anything to apologise for. Depression does not discriminate, it hits all walks of life. Just concentrate on getting better."

Leanne Blenkarn: It takes a lot of effort to admit to yourself that you have a problem let alone telling the world. Good on you Ant for getting the help you need now. Hope you are back to the road to recovery soon."

Today, his TV bosses also wished him well, with an ITV spokesman saying: "We are sending Ant our very best wishes for a speedy recovery."