Fantastic Hartlepool United fans lift spirits with fancy dress

Scores of Pools fans brought a smile to people’s faces and did Hartlepool proud in the annual fancy day tradition.

Fans travelled to Cheltenham dressed in identical French mime artist costumes for Saturday’s final away match of the season.

They drew lots of attention and compliments from onlookers.

And despite the character choice, the supporters made lots of noise as they tried to cheer the team on to victory.

An incredible 704 Pools fans made the long trip to the LCI Stadium.

Sadly, Pools were beaten 1-0 and now need to beat title-chasing Doncaster Rovers at home next Saturday to stand any chance of staying in the league.

Pools fans at Cheltenham

Fancy dress organiser John Pearson said: “It went really well. The mood before game was great.

“It looked really good and in the pubs and on the streets everyone enjoyed it.

“Everyone entered into the spirit. After the game Cheltenham fans were really complementary and gave us a good reception at the end.

“It was just the result which didn’t go our way and put a dampener on it.”

These young Pools fans working on their mimes ahead of kick-off at Cheltenham

Photos of the fans in the black and white striped jerseys complete with white face paint, drew lots of praise on social media.

Steven Bramley said on Twitter: “Well done Pools fans again”.

David Allen said: “No one comes close for end of season fancy dress.”

Joanne Ashcroft said: “Great effort”, and Tom Biggins said: “Brilliant”.

A silent whistle was not too effective for this Pools fan

Allan Fisher said: “Fantastic as always. Poolies fans never cease to amaze me.”

The tradition has become something to look forward to for Pools fans no matter the team’s sitarion on the pitch.

Last year, Plymouth felt the force of supporters dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers.

Other memorable outfits have included Oompa Lumpas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, penguins, and Thunderbirds.

Hartlepool United supporters also made headlines around the world in 2012 when they invaded London dressed as bright blue Smirfs for their team’s match at Charlton Athletic.

Pools remain second bottom in League Two with just one game to play.

The club will be hoping for another great turnout from fans for Saturday’s game which kicks off at 5.30pm.