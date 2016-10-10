Father and son to walk 112 miles for Hartlepool charity

A father and son will once again tackle a gruelling walk to raise money for a Hartlepool charity.

Dave Marcroft and son James have already completed a 56-mile canal walk last year to raise £1,400 for Miles for Men in memory of long-time friend Bruce Bonniface.

It shows how far the charity has came when people as far away as Rochdale appreciate the hard work the Miles for Men team do and it’s great to be noticed around the country Kevin Hill

But on February 5 next year, they will trek 112 miles from Rochdale to Sedgefield racecourse to back the Hartlepool cause again.

Charity director Kevin Hill said: “We are overwhelmed by Dave and his friends from Lancashire. The support of these people is second to none.

“It is going to be a hard slog for Dave, but he is a determined guy and we will be there at Sedgefield with a bottle of bubbly to greet him and his followers after taking on such a monumental task.

“It shows how far the charity has came when people as far away as Rochdale appreciate the hard work the Miles for Men team do, and it’s great to be noticed around the country.

“Dave will be setting up a just giving page shortly if people would like to support the gentle giant on his quest.”

Michael Day founded the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007. To find out more about Miles for Men, visit www.milesformen.co.uk/