Feeling brave? Head down to the Scream Factory for a scare ...

If Halloween is your favourite celebration, find out what you're really made of with a trip to the Scream Factory.

The Halloween haunt, based in Teesside, has a special place in the heart of two newlyweds, who made the venture part of their big day.

Jay and Katy Tate. Picture: GASP Photo Co.

Jason and Katy Tate, who married on July 1 at Durham's Crook Hall, made the most of their wedding finery by dressing up as zombies following the celebrations.

And this truly was a ceremony with a difference.

The pair put on their scariest faces for a zombie-themed photo shoot, ahead of the attraction opening for its 2016 season, which will begin on October 21.

Jason, 29, is one of the directors at Scream Factory - a family-run venture which stemmed from the Tate family's flood restoration business.

Auditions are being held for roles at the Scream Factory this weekend. Picture: GASP Photo Co.

Now in its fifth year, the spooky shack employs more than 50 people who work on the event - and this year, you could be in with a chance to take part.

Speaking about their unique photographs, Katy, also 29, said: “People kept asking whether there was going to be anything Scream Factory related at our wedding.

"Jason had some big ideas of having zombies turn up on the big day but I put my foot down.

“Our photographer, Jade from Gasp Photo Company suggested doing a trash the dress shoot, and Jason thought that would be a good way of doing something Scream Factory related.

“It was a bit of a compromise.”

She added: "I think the pictures are really fun. It was a bizarre experience and really quite terrifying because the sets are really scary even during the daylight.

“But it was great fun, and something we will look back at forever."

Based behind Kirkleatham Museum, the Scream Factory offers two kinds of tours - so you can test yourself this Halloween. One, The Twilight Tour, is suitable for children ages 3 and up.

On Saturday, the team is holding open auditions for more than 50 acting roles available for the spooky season - which will finish on October 31, the creepiest night of the year!

Have you got what it takes?

Jay, who works alongside brother Tom, sister Leanne and dad Stephen, managing director, said: "My role at Scream Factory is usually very much behind the scenes and though I have acted on a couple of occasions supporting at the event, this was a totally different experience.

"I am really proud of what we have achieved. It’s great seeing people come back year on year and enjoying themselves. This felt like a great way to honour the event.”

For more information, and to book tickets, visit the Scream Factory website here.



The auditions are taking place from 10am on Saturday, and will be held at The Innovation Centre, Vienna CT, Kirkleatham Business Park, Redcar, TS10 5SH.