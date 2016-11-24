Festive fun to help Hartlepool’s Alfie Smith raise £50,000

A children’s play centre has thrown its weight behind a fundraising drive to pay for a life-changing operation for a Hartlepool schoolboy.

Mr Twister’s has chosen nine-year-old Alfie Smith to be this year’s beneficiary of it’s annual festive fun event - which is taking place at the venue on December 11.

Alfie Smith Mr Twister as they play football.

The Throston Primary School pupil, who was born with cerebral palsy, is in a race against time to raise £50,000 to fund a life-changing operation which will enable him to walk.

At this moment in time, Alfie is an ideal candidate to undergo selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.

However, if his condition deteriorates he will no longer be suitable and his dream of one day walking will be over.

Because of his condition, Alfie is unable to undertake everyday tasks like brushing his teeth and getting himself ready and has to rely on his mum Annie Stalley and younger brother Alex to help him.

It also leaves him in severe pain and unable to walk due to the lack of spasticity in his legs.

Three times a day he undergoes intense physiotherapy and twice a year has Botulinum injections to make it easier for his exercises to be carried out.

Already, £3,500 has been raised through fundraising events and now Mr Twister’s based at Park View Industrial Estate in Brenda Road is throwing its weight behind the fundraising campaign.

Manager Nicola Brian said: “We knew Alfie and his mum from the sessions he attends here with his support group.

Alfie Smith.

“We can see how hard he works on his physio and know how much he is determined to one day walk.

“We do a Christmas-themed event every year to raise funds for different charities and good causes, and this year we have chosen to donate what we make to Alfie’s fund.

“We just want to do our part in helping to raise the money he needs for the operation.”

A Christmas crafts sessions will also be held on December 11 from 10am until 4pm.

Alfie Smith in the ball pool with Mr Twister.

Youngsters visiting the venue will be able to make a range of Christmas decorations and take part in festive games with money raised on the day being donated to Alfie’s fund.

A raffle will also take place.

For information on how you can help Alfie and his progress visit facebook Help Alfie Walk or visit helpalfiewalk.co.uk.

Donations can also be made by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpalfiewalk.