Festive Santa run held to help raise funds for hospice

There is still time to register for a festive fundraiser set to be held at the weekend.

Alice House Hospice’s Santa Fun Run takes place on Sunday at Ward Jackson Park in Hartlepool.

The festive fancy dress half mile fun run/walk around the Park starts at 11am from The Place in the Park.

This year, Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus will be the special guest and will be donning his Santa Suit to join in the run with all the other Santas and little helpers.

West Park Primary School are also backing the event, with a number of pupils participating.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “West Park School have supported the hospice for many years. We have always been happy to be involved in their fundraising and hope that the Santa Run is a great success.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice said: “It’s great that West Park Primary School support the Santa Fun Run. Not only do they get involved in this event, they raise funds for the hospice each year at their Harvest Festival and also sell our Easter and Christmas merchandise. This is a lovely event for all the family to take part in and a great way to start the festive season.”

The cost of registering for the run is £7.50 for adults, who will receive a Santa Suit, £5 for children under 16 who will get a Santa Hat or Rudolf Antlers and a Flashing Nose and also a medal and dogs £5 which will receive a festive outfit.

To register, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or contact Janice for a registration form on 01429 855536.

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

It costs £2.34 million to continue providing the current range of services.

The hospice receives 24% per cent NHS funding so the outstanding £1,780,000 must be raised through the local community and otherfundraising initiatives.