Film takes in a tour of seaside days from the past

A chance to see behind the doors of Camerons to swimming scenes from a Hartlepool outdoor pool will be featured in a film archive’s screening.

Moving North: Coastal will be played before an audience in the town as part of a look back at the North East’s seaside heritage.

Swimmers take in the waters at an outdoor pool in Hartlepool.

The North East Film Archive (NEFA) has compiled the piece from footage to give viewers an insight into what days out where like in the region’s towns and villages in decades past, dating back to a century ago.

Its tour will take it to venues in coming months as part of a programme of events, with the clips compiled from television programmes and cine enthusiasts and local filmmakers who recorded their lives and the landscapes they visited.

The team behind the project say the images are a record of people and places and reflect industries past and present.

It includes a look at swimmers enjoying a jump into an outdoor pool, people taking a paddle in the town and a colourful parade, with the final scene showing a trip to Camerons, where broadcaster and botanist David Bellamy samples its beers.

“All of these films are absolute gems, they are about the places we know and love, and it’s such a pleasure to have the opportunity to bring them back to the communities in which they were made” Sue Howard

Sue Howard, who is helping to take the film on tour, said: “The North East Film Archive’s ‘Moving North: Coastal’ programme is all about bringing local films back to local communities, and opening up our film heritage for everyone to see and enjoy. People will recognise familiar places, and sometimes faces – family members or well-known local characters fleetingly captured on film all those years ago.

“But it isn’t all about the fun and frolics of the seaside holiday, a lot of the films show a different side of life, the challenges for small fishing communities, the changes in industries, once so solid, the impact – good and less good - of mass tourism.

“But whatever the subject, all of these films are absolute gems, they are about the places we know and love, and it’s such a pleasure to have the opportunity to bring them back to the communities in which they were made.”

The screenings are part of a UK-wide programme, Britain on Film - Our Lives, Our Stories, led by the British Film Institute in partnership with national and regional film archives.

A shot taken from the film, Moving North: Coastal, of people cooling off in a Hartlepool paddling pool.

Its film map charts locations and offers the chance to watch to watch the footage.

The Hartlepool showing of the film will be at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, October 19, at 6.30pm.

Ticket details are still being finalised and will be available via www.destinationhartlepool.com.