Final design unveiled for new Seaton Carew sculpture

The final design for a new sculpture as part of work to breathe new life into Seaton Carew has been revealed.

A 4metre-high sculpture by town artist Stuart Langley will form part of a major package of seafront improvements by Hartlepool Borough Council following a successful £600,000 funding bid to the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

The winning sculpture  Stuart Langleys Waves

Stuart, who specialises in light, neon and glass, was one of nine artists shortlisted by the council to produce a seafront sculpture aimed at linking key areas of the town including Church Street via public art.

A public vote saw Stuart’s submission receive over a third of the 1,591 votes cast.

Called ‘Waves’, the artwork on the promenade near Seaton Reach will be created using steel and glass to reflect the town’s strong industrial and maritime heritage, encapsulated within a circle-shaped clear cast acrylic material.

Council leader Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “Over the next twelve months people will see significant investment going into Seaton Carew and Church Street and following our recent successful funding bids we are now in a position to proceed with new public art to help enhance the areas and reflect the town’s proud history.

Stuart Langley

“There was overwhelming support for Stuart’s design and I look forward to it being an additional attraction at Seaton Carew.”

Stuart Langley who has exhibited at several exhibitions, including in Europe, was commissioned to produce work for Durham’s Lumiere Festival in 2013 which provided the springboard for his full-time artistic career.

He said: “In the coming months people will have the opportunity to contribute to the final sculpture via local sea glass collections which will encourage a genuine sense of ownership of the artwork destined to be a part of Hartlepool’s cultural landscape for years to come.”

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, added: “I would like to thank all of the artists for submitting their proposals. The standard was exceptional but Stuart’s design was a worthy winner.

Stuart Langley (centre) is pictured with Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the Leader of Hartlepool Council and Councillor (right) and Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the Councils Regeneration Services Committee.

“His artwork will complement other public art in the Church Street area including ‘Boy and Bicycle’ to commemorate the first film made by Sir Ridley Scott who was an art student in Hartlepool.”

Plans also include a new outdoor leisure park, play equipment, crazy golf, beach huts, and picnic tables.