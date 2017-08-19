Find out how simply singing a song could help save a life

Hartlepool residents are being urged to sing their hearts out as a popular fundraising event returns to the town.

Annual fundraiser Cash 4 Cancer is back for its fifth consecutive year with a fun night of karaoke.

The event - organised by Ste Cotson, 27, from LAB gym on the Headland along with friends Kyle Jeffries, 31, and Micky Allen, 32 - aims to raise funds for local causes that support those affected by the devastating effects of cancer.

It is set to take place on Saturday, September 9, at Owton Manor Social Club from 6pm to midnight.

Over the last five years Ste, who is self-employed, has raised over £19,000 for charity, helping causes such as Help 4 Homeless through various fundraising events.

Now Ste hopes that this latest event will raise more than £1,500 to help reach his total fundraising target of £20,000. He said: “Cash 4 Cancer is an annual event and it is very close to my heart.

“It is the highlight of my year as we are supported by so many people.

“So many close to us have been affected by this terrible disease, so it is our way of giving something back to the families that need help.”

Over the years funds raised have been split between cancer charities and Hartlepool families in need.

Mr Allen added: “We started Cash 4 Cancer in 2013 and we have always had a jam packed night. It’s so nice to see people get behind the event and behind Ste.”

To buy a ticket for £5, call 07482254452.