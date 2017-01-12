Find out how to get free pensions advice in Hartlepool

Hartlepool Council has teamed up with Citizens Advice to provide a free session about pensions at the town’s central library.

Residents are invited to come along to an informative session at Hartlepool Central Library, in York Road, on January 19 to receive help from Pension Wise guiders.

The session will run from 2pm to 3.30pm and see members of the public speak with the Pension Wise advisors from Citizens Advice Darlington who will be able to help people navigate through the complex maze of pensions.

Neeraj Sharma, chief executive of Citizens Advice Darlington, said: “The world of pensions can be confusing.

“People can be put off by the numbers, terminology, and the calculations involved.

“Pension Wise is a free service to help people make sense of the options.”

It can be accessed by anyone over the age of 50 with a UK defined contribution pension, which is a pension based on how much has been paid into your pot.

These are not final salary or career-averaged pensions, and the usual age rules may not apply if people have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

The event is part of the library’s programme of events aimed at adults which take place on the third Thursday day of every month.

Neeraj added: “We’re looking forward to meeting people and helping prepare them for retirement.”

Anyone wishing to attend the session is asked to notify the Central Library in advance on 01429 272 905 or by emailing central.library@hartlepool.gov.uk.

For more information, contact Citizens Advice Darlington on 01325 256 999.