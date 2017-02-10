Fire crews called out after crash on A19

Emergency services were called out after a crash on the A19 near Hartlepool last night.

Crews rushed to the scene after a the smash, which happened shortly before 9pm.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Bridge said: "At 8.51pm a road traffic collision roook place near to the Sheraton turn-off.

"Crews from Hartlepool and Stockton stations attended the scene.

"By 9.06pm, officers had made the vehicle safe."

It is not yet known if anyone was injured or what type of vehicles were involved.