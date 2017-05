Hartlepool firefighters have been called to a blaze at the former ambulance station on Elwick Road.

Crews from Hartlepool Stranton fire station were called to the incident at 7.28pm and four appliances remain on scene.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said the building is 'well alight.'

Crews are tackling the blaze using a hydraulic platform and three hose reel jets.

