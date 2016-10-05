Fire crews called to deliberate tree blaze in Hartlepool

Fire fighters were called to tackle a deliberate tree blaze near Summerhill Country Park.

Crews from Hartlepool Stranton fire station were called to Masefield Road, Hartlepool, after three wheelie bins had been set on fire and pushed into trees near to Summerhill Country Park.

Crews arrived on scene at 8pm and used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.

Crew manager Stuart Anderson said: "Trees were set on fire on Masefield Road, which backs on to Summerhill.

"It was caused by three wheelie bins which had been dragged into the woods and set on fire"

No one was inured in the blaze and fire fighters left the scene at 8.30pm.