Fire crews were called to a Hartlepool street today after a house fire.

The kitchen of a property in Everett Street suffered damage in the incident, which was attended by two appliances from Stranton Fire Station.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “This was a fire involving a kitchen. There was 3% fire damage and 15% smoke damage to the kitchen.

“The fire brigade used one hose reel jet to extinguish it.”