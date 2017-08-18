Fire crews fight blaze at Peterlee warehouse

Have your say

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterlee.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from its Peterlee station to the blaze in a disused single-storey warehouse on the North East Industrial Estate at 2.30pm.

Firefighters clear up at the scene

A large quantity of rubbish was alight inside the 20m by 30m building.

Four firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.

A crew from Spennymoor station has been drafted in to provide cover until the Peterlee crews return to their station.

Specialised ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke