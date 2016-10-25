Fire dog Scrappy back on his paws after operation on broken leg

A popular fire dog is on the mend after undergoing an operation.

Scrappy, who works for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, was hurt in an accident while chasing a ball last week.

The black cocker spaniel fractured his front leg, near the elbow joint, after getting his paw stuck in a hole.

But now, on a video published to the rescue service's YouTube channel, the hound's friends have learned that he is on the mend and resting after his operation.

Lee Aspery, fire investigation manager, said that Scrappy should be back to work in six to eight weeks time. Until then, he'll be resting up and building up his strength with swimming and hydrotherapy.

The five-and-a-half-year-old dog is based at the fire headquarters in Belmont, County Durham and lives with Mr Aspery in North Yorkshire.

He added: "He's an amazing little dog."

Scrappy works as a Hydrocarbon Detection Dog. His job is to search for flammable liquids.

Lee Aspery with Scrappy the fire dog.

The cocker spaniel will soon be back to work.