Fire-ravaged Hartlepool school in running for national award

A fire-hit Hartlepool primary school is in the running for a national award which would see it receive a grant to develop its playground.

Rift House Primary School was the victim of a suspected arson attack which destroyed its nursery building on Sunday, May 7.

Fire ravaged Rift House Primary School pupils return to school Headteacher David Turner.

The fire devastated the school, but members of the community rallied round and donated a huge amount of gifts and toys to replace those lost in the blaze.

Now the school could be set to benefit from a £500 grant after being nominated for the Sudocrem Play More Award.

The award from the family cream brand, hands out grants to deserving schools to help their students get outside and grow.

This year 15 prizes are available for nurseries and childcare centres.

Prizes include a £500 Playground Regeneration Grant, a £500 worth of Play More outdoor equipment and a bespoke mural worth £500 to £1,000.

Rift House was nominated by the community back in May, who said that the school deserved the win to ‘lift their spirits’ after a fire destroyed part of their premises.

Sudocrem’s brand manager, Georgina Fotopoulou, said: “We’ve been healing skin for generations and we’re proud to promote the spirit of adventure with Play More.”

Now the community has the chance to vote for the school to receive the grant online and judges from Sudocrem will decide on a winner based on need and the number of votes.

Votes must be in by Thursday, August 31, with the winners set to be announced in September.

Headteacher David Turner said he was delighted the school had been nominated.

“I think the grant sounds fabulous,” he said.

“There has been so much generosity since the fire that is still continuing, that we are struggling to keep up with everything.

“Just this week Tesco dropped off three big boxes of new equipment. It is wonderful that the community has rallied together.”

To vote visit: www.sudocrem.co.uk/social-hub