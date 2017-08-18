Firecrews fight blaze at Peterlee warehouse

Firecrews are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterlee.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service has sent two fire engines from its Peterlee station to the blaze in a disused single-storey warehouse on the North East Industrial Estate.
A large quantity of rubbish is alight inside the 20m by 30m building.
Four firefighters using breathing apparatus and two hose reels are fighting the fire.
A crew from Spennymoor station has been drafted in to provide cover until the Peterlee crews return to their station.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.