Firecrews fight blaze at Peterlee warehouse

Firecrews are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterlee.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service has sent two fire engines from its Peterlee station to the blaze in a disused single-storey warehouse on the North East Industrial Estate.

A large quantity of rubbish is alight inside the 20m by 30m building.

Four firefighters using breathing apparatus and two hose reels are fighting the fire.

A crew from Spennymoor station has been drafted in to provide cover until the Peterlee crews return to their station.