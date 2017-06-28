Firefighters battle house blaze in Hartlepool

Fire crews were called out following a blaze at a house in Hartlepool.

It happened at an address in Eton Street, shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

Two crews from Stranton and one from Billingham stations rushed to the scene.

They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras as well as positive pressure ventilation to put the fire out.

The first floor of the house was 80% fire damaged and 100% smoke damaged.

The ground floor was 100% smoke damaged.

It is not believed that anyone was hurt in the fire.