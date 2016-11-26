Firefighters encourage Hartlepool students to make a road safety pledge

Firefighters went along to a town college to raise awareness of road safety.

A crew from Stranton station visited Hartlepool College of Further Education and carried out a crash scene rescue simulation.

Some can be high risk on the roads and it is vital that we steer them in the right direction Andrew Bright

The event was part of Cleveland Fire Brigade’s project of urging young drivers to sign a pledge to help them stay safe on the roads.

The six-point promise – Slow, Sober, Secure, Silent, Sharp and Sustainable – includes sticking to the speed limit, never drinking and driving, wearing seatbelts and not using a mobile phone.

The pledge is also a commitment to regular eye tests and cycling, walking or using public transport whenever possible.

It was part of Road Safety Week with firefighters, police and paramedics joining forces to give expert road safety advice.

The Pledge has been drawn-up by road safety charity Brake, because national figures show one in four 18-24 year-olds are involved in a crash within two years of passing their test.

Andrew Bright, Cleveland Fire Brigade’s Learn and Live Co-ordinator, said: “Although the majority of young people are responsible road users, some can be a high risk on the roads and it is vital that we help steer them in the right direction when it comes to road safety.

“Friends can make a big contribution to road safety and should feel confident to speak-up as passengers when they see driver behaviour that could be putting lives in danger.”