Firefighters put out blazes at Hartlepool's Niramax plant

Firefighters tackled two fires at Hartlepool's Niramax plant today
Smoke could be seen for several miles as the fires burned, with five fire crews in attendance.
A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called to a report of a fire at Niramax, on Windermere Road in Hartlepool.
"Five fire appliances were in attendance to the report of a fire on a conveyor belt and a rubbish pile fire.
"There was 30% fire damage to the conveyor belt and a quantity of rubbish was destroyed.
"The last two fire appliances left the scene at 4.51pm."
