Firefighters tackle early-hours house blaze in Hartlepool

Firefighters have tackled a fire which broke out in a Hartlepool home in the early hours.

Two fire engines from Stranton and one from Headland Fire Station raced to the house on May Street, Dyke House after being called at 1.06am today.

The blaze destroyed some electrical equipment and the front living room of the property was 50% heat damaged.

The remainder of the house was left 100% damaged by smoke.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan, when dealing with the incident.